Wall Street today: US stocks slip as investors rush to safe-haven assets on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

The Dow Jones fell 0.34%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.49%

Rajendra Saxena
Published19 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM IST
AFP
AFP

US stock indices slipped on Tuesday, as investors rush to safe-haven assets on escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.3 points, or 0.34%, to 43,243.27. The S&P 500 fell 23.6 points, or 0.40%, to 5,870.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.1 points, or 0.49%, to 18,699.705. 

Bullion

Gold prices climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday as the US dollar pulled back from recent highs.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent to $2,637.10 per ounce by 1308 GMT. US gold futures added 1 per cent to $2,641.10.

Spot silver added 0.7 per cent to $31.38 per ounce. 

Crude oil

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday pressured by the restart of production at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Equinor has resumed partial production from the oilfield, Western Europe's largest, following a power outage.

Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $73.01 a barrel by 1240 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $68.82. 

  

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Most Active Stocks

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

122.65
03:56 PM | 19 NOV 2024
7.15 (6.19%)

Tata Steel share price

139.45
03:59 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-1.85 (-1.31%)

UPL share price

546.85
03:48 PM | 19 NOV 2024
10.35 (1.93%)

Bharat Electronics share price

278.70
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
0.6 (0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Federal Bank share price

206.70
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
6.5 (3.25%)

Indian Hotels Company share price

753.40
03:51 PM | 19 NOV 2024
16.1 (2.18%)

Fortis Healthcare share price

659.00
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
9.5 (1.46%)

Coforge share price

8,081.05
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
73.05 (0.91%)
More from 52 Week High

CE Info Systems share price

1,646.50
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-100.3 (-5.74%)

Thermax share price

4,631.70
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-236.25 (-4.85%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,190.55
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-47.15 (-3.81%)

Adani Green Energy share price

1,411.75
03:57 PM | 19 NOV 2024
-45.25 (-3.11%)
More from Top Losers

Mtar Technologies share price

1,746.65
03:44 PM | 19 NOV 2024
132.45 (8.21%)

V-Guard Industries share price

426.95
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
30.6 (7.72%)

Apar Industries share price

9,483.80
03:40 PM | 19 NOV 2024
668.1 (7.58%)

Craftsman Automation share price

4,978.00
03:29 PM | 19 NOV 2024
321.25 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,335.00680.00
    Chennai
    76,341.00680.00
    Delhi
    76,493.00680.00
    Kolkata
    76,345.00680.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

