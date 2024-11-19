Wall Street today: US stocks slip as investors rush to safe-haven assets on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

US stock indices slipped on Tuesday, as investors rush to safe-haven assets on escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.3 points, or 0.34%, to 43,243.27. The S&P 500 fell 23.6 points, or 0.40%, to 5,870.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.1 points, or 0.49%, to 18,699.705.

Bullion

Gold prices climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday as the US dollar pulled back from recent highs.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent to $2,637.10 per ounce by 1308 GMT. US gold futures added 1 per cent to $2,641.10.

Spot silver added 0.7 per cent to $31.38 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday pressured by the restart of production at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Equinor has resumed partial production from the oilfield, Western Europe's largest, following a power outage.