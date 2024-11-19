The Dow Jones fell 0.34%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.49%

US stock indices slipped on Tuesday, as investors rush to safe-haven assets on escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 146.3 points, or 0.34%, to 43,243.27. The S&P 500 fell 23.6 points, or 0.40%, to 5,870.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 92.1 points, or 0.49%, to 18,699.705.

Bullion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gold prices climbed for a second straight session on Tuesday as the US dollar pulled back from recent highs.

Spot gold rose 1 per cent to $2,637.10 per ounce by 1308 GMT. US gold futures added 1 per cent to $2,641.10.

Spot silver added 0.7 per cent to $31.38 per ounce. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crude oil

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday pressured by the restart of production at Norway's Johan Sverdrup oilfield.

Equinor has resumed partial production from the oilfield, Western Europe's largest, following a power outage. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $73.01 a barrel by 1240 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped by 34 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $68.82.