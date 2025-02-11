Wall Street today: US stocks slip, Jerome Powell’s testimony in focus

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday, as investors awaited a testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for insight on interest rates and trade tariffs.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.0 points, or 0.16%, to 44,401.38. The S&P 500 fell 17.1 points, or 0.28%, to 6,049.32​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 112.2 points, or 0.57%, to 19,602.112.