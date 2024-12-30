US stocks edged lower on Monday on elevated Treasury yields.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 128.3 points, or 0.30%, to 42,863.86. The S&P 500 fell 50.2 points, or 0.84%, to 5,920.67, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 261.6 points, or 1.33%, to 19,460.413.

Planemaker Boeing’s stock fell 4.9 per cent following a deadly aircraft crash in South Korea.

Korean officials have ordered a "comprehensive inspection" of all Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by the country's carriers after a Jeju Air plane crash-landed and burst into flames on Sunday, killing 179 people on board.

Bullion

Gold prices dipped on Monday as traders awaited fresh catalysts, including next week's US economic data.

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $2,603.89 per ounce as of 10:19 am ET (1518 GMT). US gold futures were down 0.6% at $2,615.70.

Spot silver lost 1.4% at $28.95 per ounce.

Crude oil

Oil prices edged higher on Monday in thin trade.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.35%, to $74.43 a barrel by 1413 GMT. The more active March contract was at $74.23 a barrel, up 44 cents or 0.6%.