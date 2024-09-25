Wall Street today: US stocks subdued as investors eye further economic data

US stock indices were subdued on Wednesday, as investors were awaiting further data on the state of the economy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.9 points, or 0.07%, to 42236.09. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 points, or 0.01%, to 5733.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.2 points, or 0.13%, to 18050.357.