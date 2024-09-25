Hello User
Wall Street today: US stocks subdued as investors eye further economic data

Wall Street today: US stocks subdued as investors eye further economic data

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 27.9 points, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 points, the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.2 points

Getty Images via AFP

US stock indices were subdued on Wednesday, as investors were awaiting further data on the state of the economy.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 27.9 points, or 0.07%, to 42236.09. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 points, or 0.01%, to 5733.65, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.2 points, or 0.13%, to 18050.357.

