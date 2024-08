US stock indices surged on Friday after key inflation data for July.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31.11 points, or 0.08%, to 41,366.16. The S&P 500 edged higher by 20.78 points, or 0.37%, at 5,612.74, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 134.06 points, or 0.77%, to 17,650.49.