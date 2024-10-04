Wall Street today: US stocks surge after labor report, Nasdaq jumps over 1%

The Dow Jones rose 0.56%, the S&P 500 added 0.66%, the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.18%

US stocks surged on Friday after a strong labor report eased concerns about a slowdown in the jobs market.

The US government data showed employers added 254,000 more jobs to their payrolls in September as compared to 159,000 in August.

As of 10:15 am Eastern time, the S&P 500 was 0.3 per cent higher, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 per cent.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.7 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 42,248.26. The S&P 500 rose 37.5 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 5,737.48, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 211.9 points, or 1.18 per cent, to 18,130.421.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase gained 1.9 per cent, Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 5.6 per cent.

Apple stock fell 0.4 per cent.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.95 per cent from 3.85 per cent.