Wall Street today: US stocks surge ahead of Jerome Powell's speech

Wall Street today: US stocks surge ahead of Jerome Powell’s speech

Rajendra Saxena

The Dow Jones rose 166.3 points, the S&P 500 added 31.8 points, the Nasdaq rose 153.4 points

US stock indices edged higher on Friday as investors positioned themselves for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for clues on monetary policy easing.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 166.3 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 40,879.12. The S&P 500 rose 31.8 points, or 0.57 per cent, to 5,602.49, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 153.4 points, or 0.87 per cent, to 17,772.727.

Crude oil

Oil prices rose 2 per cent on Friday on a weaker US dollar.

Brent crude futures rose $1.38, or 1.8 per cent, to $78.60 a barrel at 1220 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $1.46, or 2 per cent, to $74.47.

Bullion

Gold prices gained on Friday ahead of

Jerome Powell's speech.

Spot gold rose 0.7 per cent to $2,500.83 per ounce by 1219 GMT. US gold futures gained 0.8 per cent to $2,536.50.

Spot silver rose nearly 1.5 per cent to $29.41 per ounce.

