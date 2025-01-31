Wall Street today: US Stocks surge on in-line inflation data, Apple gains 2.2%

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Friday, led by gains in Apple following its upbeat results and on an in-line Federal Reserve-preferred inflation.

At 09:40 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.92 points, or 0.26%, to 44,998.05, the S&P 500 gained 25.98 points, or 0.43%, to 6,097.15, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 160.80 points, or 0.82%, to 19,842.55.

Appleshares rose 2.2% after reporting stronger quarterly profit.

Among other companies reporting results, Colgate-Palmolive fell 5.2 per cent, ExxonMobil dropped 2.3 per cent and Visa advanced 0.4 per cent.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged down to 4.51% from 4.52% late on Thursday.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index rose 2.6 per cent in the 12 months to December, up from 2.4 per cent in November but in line with analyst expectations.

The data comes before a February 1 deadline after which US President Donald Trump has said he could impose tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China.

Bullion Gold prices rose to a record high on Friday, with investors rushing to safe havens after US President Donald Trump reiterated threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Bullion topped $2,800 for the first time on Friday.

Spot gold added 0.4% to $2,804.86an ounce as of 1:14 pm in London.

The surge came after Trump said he would follow through on imposing 25% levies on imports from Canada and Mexico on February 1. He also threatened China with measures, without specifying a level.

Crude oil Oil prices were steady on Friday as markets waited to see if Trump will follow through on his tariffs threat.