Wall Street today: US stocks surge on rate cut hopes
At 09:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones rose 0.38 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 per cent, the Nasdaq added 0.53 per cent
Wall Street: US stocks surged on Monday on greater hopes of the US Federal Reserve cutting interest rates this year following last week’s softer-than-expected jobs data.
