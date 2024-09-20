Wall Street today: US stocks surge stops as investors pause after big US Fed rate cut, Nike gains 6.59%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published20 Sep 2024, 09:01 PM IST
The US stock markets opened at a low on Friday, September 20.(Reuters)

The US stock markets opened lower on Friday, September 20, as investors held back after a jump in the previous session, which was fueled by the United States Federal Reserve's (FED) big 50 basis point rate cut on Wednesday.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets opened for the United States at a low. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.16 per cent at the opening bell to 41,959.43 points, compared to 42,025.19 points after Thursday's market close.

Dow Jones stocks

Companies like Nike Inc., Walmart Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., American Express Co., International Business Machines Corp., Travellers Cos. Inc., Apple Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., McDonald's Corp., Amgen Inc., Coca-Cola Co., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Merck & Co. Inc., were amongst the top gainers on the Dow Jones Industrial Average during Friday's trading session.

Dow Inc., Intel Corp., Salesforce Inc., and Caterpillar Inc. were amongst the top laggards during the Friday market hours, according to data collected from Marketwatch.com.

S&P 500 

The S&P 500 index fell 0.07 per cent at Friday's market open to 5709.64​ points, compared to 5,713.64 points at the previous market close. 

Companies like Constellation Energy Corp., Vistra Corp., Nike Inc., CrowdStrike Holdings Inc., Exelon Corp., Public Service Enterprise Group Inc., NRG Energy Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Eli Lilly & Co., Newmount Corp., were amongst the top gainers during the market session on the S&P 500 index. 

Whereas, FedEx Corp., On Semiconductor Corp., Old Dominion Frieght Line Inc., Viatris Inc., and Moderna Inc. were amongst the top laggards for Friday's trading session, as per Marketwatch data. 

Nasdaq Composite

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.08 per cent to 17,999.345 points on the opening bell, compared to its 18,013.98 point level at Thursday's market close. 

Expion360 Inc., Nova Vision Acquisition Corp., Banzai International Inc., Leafy Holdings Inc., Verb Technology Co. Inc., Agriforce Growing Systems Ltd., Alliance Entertainment Holding Corp., Bone Biologics Corp., Immuneering Corp., and Nano Nuclear Energy Inc., were the top gainers on Friday in the Nasdaq Composite index. 

Smart for Life Inc., Garden Stage Ltd., Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Linkage Global Inc., Skye Bioscience Inc., were amongst the top losers during Friday's trading hours. 

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 09:01 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street today: US stocks surge stops as investors pause after big US Fed rate cut, Nike gains 6.59%

