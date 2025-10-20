Wall Street today: US stocks surge with focus on earnings, inflation data

US stocks gained at the start of Monday's session, as investors prepared to digest a flurry of quarterly results from corporate majors alongside a highly anticipated inflation data release.

At 09:30 AM, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 189.46 points, or 0.41%, to 46,381.17. The S&P 500 gained 38.71 points, or 0.58%, to 6,702.72, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 180.31 points, or 0.80%, to 22,860.28.

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher 238.37 points, or 0.52%, at 46,190.61, the S&P 500 rose 34.94 points, or 0.53%, to 6,664.01 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 117.44 points, or 0.52%, to 22,679.98.

In the bond market, Treasury yields held relatively steady. The yield on the 10-year Treasury eased to 3.99% from 4.02% late onFriday.

Bullion Market Gold prices rose on Monday after a record rally on safe-haven demand.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $4,2562.84 per ounce, as of 1139 GMT. US gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.6% to $4,280.40 per ounce.

Among other metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $51.98. Platinum fell 0.8% to $1,596.95 per ounce and palladium dropped nearly 2% to $1,445.24 per ounce.

Crude Oil Oil prices dipped on Monday, pressured by worries over a global glut as US-China trade tensions added to concerns about an economic slowdown.

Brent crude futures were down 41 cents, or 0.7%, at $60.88 a barrel as of 1210 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate futures fell 40 cents, or 0.4%, to $57.14.