Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, as the surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model sparked a selloff in chip giant Nvidia and other Big Tech companies.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275.4 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 44,148.84. The S&P 500 fell 132.2 points, or 2.17 per cent, to 5,969.04, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 720.3 points, or 3.61 per cent, to 19,234.042.