Wall Street stocks opened sharply lower on Monday, as the surging popularity of a low-cost Chinese artificial intelligence model sparked a selloff in chip giant Nvidia and other Big Tech companies.
Nvidia stock crashed over 12 per cent.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 275.4 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 44,148.84. The S&P 500 fell 132.2 points, or 2.17 per cent, to 5,969.04, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 720.3 points, or 3.61 per cent, to 19,234.042.
