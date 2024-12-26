The US market opened lower on Thursday, December 26, as Wall Street witnessed investors sticking with their existing portfolio, contributing to lighter trading volumes.

At 9:30 am (EDT), the stock markets for the United States opened lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping 0.22 per cent to 43,201.85 points, compared to 43,297.03 points at Tuesday's market close. The stock market was closed on account of the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, December 25.

Dow Jones stocks Even though the index opened lower, the top gainers for the early trading session were Boeing Co., Honeywell International Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Verizon Communications, Walt Disney Co., Apple Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., 3M Co., Johnson and Johnson, Nike Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Merch & Co. Inc., American Express Co., McDonald's Corp, and Amgen.

Home Depot Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Coca-Cola Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Nvidia Corp., Sherwin-Williams Co., Salesforce Inc., Walmart Inc., Caterpillar Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Visa Inc., Travelers Cos. Inc., and Chevron Corp were amongst the top losers, in the early session.

S&P 500 The S&P 500 index opened 0.25 per cent lower at 6,024.97​ points on Thursday, compared to its previous close of 6,040.04 points.

Companies like Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., CVC Health Corp., Target Corp., Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., Broadcom Inc., Starbucks Corp., Ulta Beauty Inc., FedEx Corp., Dollar Tree Inc., and Best Buy Co. Inc. were the early trade gainers of the day.

Other stocks include Fair Isaac Corp., Netflix Inc., Pool Corp., Williams Cos., Targa Resources Corp., GE Vernova Inc., Tesla Inc., Axon Enterprise Inc., Cintas Corp., and Royal Caribbean Group were the top laggards, according to Marketwatch data.

Nasdaq Composite The Nasdaq Composite opened 0.26 per cent lower at 19,979.251 points, compared to 20,031.13 points in the previous market session.

SKK Holdings Ltd., Millenium Group International Holdings Ltd., SciSparc Ltd., Zoomcar Holdings Inc., Palladyne AI Corp., SEALSQ Corp., Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc., reAlpha Tech Corp., TruGolf Holdings Inc., and Color Start Technology Co Ltd. were the early trade gainers.