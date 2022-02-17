Investors are looking for hints of the banking industry’s post-pandemic future. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to give some answers.

Chief Executive Officer David Solomon is scheduled to update investors on Goldman’s long-term outlook at a conference Thursday. His previous update came in January 2020, just weeks before the pandemic set Wall Street on a sharply altered course.

Covid-19’s effects on supply chains and consumers led businesses to rethink their long-term strategies, which spurred a flurry of mergers and acquisitions. Meanwhile, emergency monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve resulted in volatile trading activity, and many companies chose to go public after a rapid recovery in capital markets

Those factors allowed Goldman to post results that blew away its 2020 forecast. Return on equity, a measure of how profitably the bank uses shareholder money, was 23% last year and 11.1% in 2020. The original forecast called for Goldman to surpass 13% by the end of 2022.

Goldman shares have returned 57% since the start of 2020, results that have topped the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index and the S&P 500. The shares have fallen 6% so far this year, a sign that investors expect operating conditions to revert to pre-pandemic norms. Goldman shares closed at $360.05 on Wednesday.

“If you look at analyst models, no one has ROEs at 20% in perpetuity," Evercore ISI analyst Glenn Schorr said. Mr. Schorr, who rates the shares “Buy" with a $410 price target, added that the effects of inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates as the year progresses have left some investors nervous that capital markets will be less friendly going forward. Higher interest rates will boost profits throughout the industry, but Goldman’s loan book is smaller than its peers’.

Still, Wall Street is expecting a strong year from Goldman, even if pandemic-era returns aren’t realistic over the long term. Analysts expect revenue of $48.9 billion and earnings of $40.43 a share for this year, according to FactSet. That is down 18% and 32%, respectively, from 2021, but above pre-pandemic results.

One area of interest will be the status of Goldman’s plan to become a bigger presence on Main Street. At its 2020 investor event, Goldman said it would aim to increase consumer deposits to $125 billion and consumer loan and card balances to $20 billion within five years. Goldman unveiled a credit card with General Motors Co. in January and said last month that it plans to introduce a checking account this year.

Goldman in September announced a $2.2 billion deal to acquire specialty lender GreenSky, which will boost the bank’s ability to help customers fund big purchases. Analysts polled by FactSet expect Goldman’s consumer banking revenue to reach about $1.8 billion in 2022, up 23% from a year earlier.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.