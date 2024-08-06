Wall Street: Uber Technologies stock surges over 9% after Q2 results

At 12:47 p.m. EDT, Uber Technologies stock was at $64.15, higher $5.66 or 9.69 per cent.

Livemint
Updated6 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
Trade Now
Uber’s revenue rose 16 per cent to $10.70 billion in the second quarter ended June 30. REUTERS
Uber’s revenue rose 16 per cent to $10.70 billion in the second quarter ended June 30. REUTERS

Uber Technologies Inc. stock surged more than 9 per cent on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected results in the second quarter.

At 12:47 p.m. EDT, Uber Technologies stock was at $64.15, higher $5.66 or 9.69 per cent.

Uber's second quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on the back of steady demand for its ride-sharing and food-delivery services.

Also Read | Uber shuttle buses to hit Delhi roads: You can book seats via app— details here

Its revenue rose 16 per cent to $10.70 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, while gross bookings surged 19 per cent to $39.95 billion. Its profit stood at 47 cents per share.

Its revenue from ride-sharing segment rose 25 per cent to $6.13 billion.

“Mobility had a standout second quarter ... growth was consistent across use cases and geographic strength was led by LatAm and APAC, in particular Brazil, Australia and India,” Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi said.

Also Read | Uber unveils first buyback plan worth $7 billion after full-year profit in 2023

Uber said trips by self-driving vehicles on its platform were six times higher in the June quarter, helped by partnerships with companies including Alphabet's Waymo and startup Waabi.

“While there have been some concerns about consumer spend on restaurants and delivery, we are not seeing any impact today,” Khosrowshahi said, adding that a greater push on groceries through expanded partnerships with Instacart and Costco Wholesale was boosting deliveries.

Also Read | Uber Is Locking Out NYC Drivers Mid-Shift to Lower Minimum Pay

For the third quarter, Uber forecast gross bookings between $40.25 billion and $41.75 billion, and adjusted core earnings between $1.58 billion and $1.68 billion.

US stocks

US stock indices edged higher on Tuesday after a rout in global markets on Monday.

At 11:24 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 317.78 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 39,021.05, the S&P 500 gained 69.49 points, or 1.34 per cent, to 5,255.82 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 229.45 points, or 1.42 per cent, to 16,429.53.

Khosrowshahi said he expects there will be many autonomous vehicle providers and is “highly confident” that Uber can work with many of them as partners in the coming weeks and months.

 

Uber has also made progress in adding subscribers to its Uber One membership program by offering discounts to college students since May.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
2,000

1 of 14Read Full Story
$1.7 B

2 of 14Read Full Story
10.87 L

3 of 14Read Full Story
10

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹13,400 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
$275 M

6 of 14Read Full Story
1.1%

7 of 14Read Full Story
70

8 of 14Read Full Story
25%

9 of 14Read Full Story
100

10 of 14Read Full Story
9,900

11 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

12 of 14Read Full Story
60.3

13 of 14Read Full Story
2

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 10:27 PM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsWall Street: Uber Technologies stock surges over 9% after Q2 results

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

150.25
03:48 PM | 6 AUG 2024
0.45 (0.3%)

Tata Motors

1,013.65
03:59 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3 (-0.3%)

Bharat Electronics

287.30
03:56 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-2.8 (-0.97%)

Indian Oil Corporation

166.90
03:53 PM | 6 AUG 2024
-3.75 (-2.2%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India

1,046.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
63.5 (6.46%)

Network 18 Media & Investments

93.58
03:57 PM | 6 AUG 2024
5.58 (6.34%)

Firstsource Solutions

290.05
03:40 PM | 6 AUG 2024
14.55 (5.28%)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure

787.00
03:29 PM | 6 AUG 2024
38.4 (5.13%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue