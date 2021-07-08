Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Wall Street update: As bond prices rally, Dow falls 400 points, S&P 500 down 1.26%

Wall Street update: As bond prices rally, Dow falls 400 points, S&P 500 down 1.26%

Premium
The Charging Bull or Wall Street Bull is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S.
1 min read . 09:27 PM IST Reuters

  • Around 1400 GMT, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.3 basis points to 1.278%

U.S. treasuries were leading a broad-based bond rally on Thursday as concerns mounted about the strength of the economic recovery while inflation fears ebbed, with U.S. stocks following declines earlier across the globe. The dollar was weaker.

U.S. treasuries were leading a broad-based bond rally on Thursday as concerns mounted about the strength of the economic recovery while inflation fears ebbed, with U.S. stocks following declines earlier across the globe. The dollar was weaker.

The burst of pessimism continued a pattern earlier in the week and comes as central bankers juggle concerns about the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on inflation.

The burst of pessimism continued a pattern earlier in the week and comes as central bankers juggle concerns about the pace of economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on inflation.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"The (bond market) bears have given up and thrown in the towel," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

Around 1400 GMT, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes was down 4.3 basis points to 1.278%.

The moves follow a signal from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday that it had no immediate plans to tighten monetary policy, but would begin talking about it.

A reading on Thursday on the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims provided another indication that the job market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to be choppy.

U.S. stocks were down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 399.59 points, or 1.15%, to 34,282.2, while the broad S&P 500 lost 54.88 points, or 1.26%, to 4,303.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite had dropped 215.26 points, or 1.47%, to 14,449.80.

Shares in Europe were down about 2%.

`
MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Marlboro maker sells its 18,000-acre Montana ranch

Premium

Volkswagen, BMW fined $1 billion by Europe over diesel- ...

Premium

Zomato’s $1 bn IPO has arrived. Here’s what you need to know

Premium

China’s cyber watchdog to police chinese overseas listings

The dollar index was down 0.34% at 92.33.

Spot gold prices gained $5.705, or 0.32%, to $1,809.11 an ounce.

Brent crude was last down $0.66, or 0.9%, at $72.77 a barrel. U.S. crude was last down $0.90, or 1.25%, at $71.3 per barrel.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!