Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.89 points, or 1.37%, at 33,744.97.

The S&P 500 went higher by 36.04 points, or 0.87%, at 4,202.49, while the Nasdaq Composite fell10.68 points, or 0.076%, to 14,038.90

Fears of rising interest rates have dictated moves on Wall Street in the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 scaling record highs in June following previous comments from the Fed that shrugged off the jump in inflation as transitory.

Several Fed officials have speaking duties this week, including Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday.

The deluge of speeches could cause volatility as some officials might push back against the hawkish market interpretation of the Fed's expectations.

