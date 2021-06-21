Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Wall Street update: Dow jumps 450 pts after Fed-induced pullback

Wall Street update: Dow jumps 450 pts after Fed-induced pullback

Premium
A Wall Street sign is pictured outside the New York Stock Exchange.
1 min read . 07:47 PM IST Agencies

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.89 points, or 1.37%, at 33,744.97
  • Several Fed officials have speaking duties this week, including Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as financials and energy stocks rebounded after hawkish comments from the Federal Reserve last week pushed the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 to their biggest weekly fall in months.

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.89 points, or 1.37%, at 33,744.97.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

At 10:17 ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 454.89 points, or 1.37%, at 33,744.97.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The S&P 500 went higher by 36.04 points, or 0.87%, at 4,202.49, while the Nasdaq Composite fell10.68 points, or 0.076%, to 14,038.90

Fears of rising interest rates have dictated moves on Wall Street in the past few weeks, with the S&P 500 scaling record highs in June following previous comments from the Fed that shrugged off the jump in inflation as transitory.

Several Fed officials have speaking duties this week, including Chair Jerome Powell, who testifies before Congress on Tuesday.

The deluge of speeches could cause volatility as some officials might push back against the hawkish market interpretation of the Fed's expectations.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!