Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Wall Street update: Dow plunges over 500 pts as virus surge fans recovery fears

Wall Street update: Dow plunges over 500 pts as virus surge fans recovery fears

A street sign is displayed at the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Monday
1 min read . 07:16 PM IST Agencies

Economy-linked value and travel stocks take a hit after a spike in global COVID-19 cases raised fresh concerns about slowing economic growth

Wall Street's main indexes fell sharply at early trading hours on Monday, with economy-linked value and travel stocks taking a hit after a spike in global COVID-19 cases raised fresh concerns about slowing economic growth.

At 09:41 am, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 526.24 points, or 1.54%, to 34,161.61, the S&P 500 lost 56.24 points, or 1.30%, to 4,270.92 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 119.13 points, or 0.81%, to 14,562.25.

Crude prices fell 3% after major oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia. Many nations have been hit with the more rapidly transmitted delta variant.

Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Friday, with investors moving into defensive sectors on concerns that a resurgence in coronavirus cases might delay a strong economic recovery and derail a sharp market rebound from 2020 lows.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has gained nearly 15.2% so far this year, with market participants now looking for strong company forecasts to justify sky-high valuations.

After strong quarterly reports from big banks last week, focus shifts to tech earnings with companies including International Business Machines Corp, Netflix, Texas Instruments and Intel set to report this week.

