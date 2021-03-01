Wall Street's major averages opened higher on Monday as bond markets calmed after a month-long selloff, while encouraging updates on the vaccine and stimulus fronts strengthened bets over a swift economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 523.44 points, or 1.69% at the open to 31,455.81. The S&P 500 rose 61.38 points, or 1.61% to 3,872.53​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 211.61 points, or 1.60%, to 13,403.95 at the opening bell.

Stocks are higher across the board in early trading on Wall Street as bond yields ease lower following several weeks of shooting higher.

Traders were also watching Washington as a big economic stimulus bill moved to the Senate. The benchmark index is coming off its second straight weekly loss. Other indicators were also higher, including an index tracking smaller companies, which have been outpacing the rest of the market since the beginning of the year. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.42% from 1.45% last week.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

