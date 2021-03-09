Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday with the Nasdaq rebounding after a steep selloff in the previous session, as US bond yields retreated and investors scooped up beaten-down technology stocks.

The Nasdaq Composite rose 313.9 points, or 2.49% to 12923.071 at the opening bell. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.61 points, or 0.52%, to 31,968.05, while S&P 500 rose 30.6 points, or 0.80%, at the open to 3851.93.

Signs that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was closing in on final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high that confirmed a correction.

US 10-year Treasury bond yields eased to 1.54% after hovering near 13-month highs of 1.613% in the prior session. Longer-dated yields have jumped over the last month as investors price in faster-than-expected economic rebound and higher inflation.

Higher yields can weigh even more on tech and growth stocks with lofty valuations, as they threaten to erode the value of their longer-term cash flows.

"Tech stocks are overdue for some kind of bounce after the downfall they have had so far with most investor maintaining a positive outlook on tech stocks in the medium to longer term," said Michael Sheldon, chief investment officer at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut.

"Potential headwind for the market is if interest rates rise further from this point over the short period ... since they have risen too fast in too little time."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

