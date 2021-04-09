Wall Street update: S&P 500 builds on record as Nasdaq falls in US trading

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The S&P 500 climbed above its record-setting close in early US trading on Friday, and the Dow gained as well while tech stocks fell.

The S&P 500 climbed above its record-setting close in early US trading on Friday, and the Dow gained as well while tech stocks fell.

The enthusiasm has however hurt tech shares, which boomed in 2020 amid the worst of the pandemic but have seen slowing momentum in recent sessions.

About 30 minutes into trading, the broad-based S&P 500 had risen 0.2 percent moving beyond the all-time high reached on Thursday to 4,103.69. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benchmark Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.3 percent to 33,599.73, but the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 0.2 percent to 13,798.05.

The reopening enthusiasm was widespread, with cruise line Carnival climbing 2.4 percent and General Electric gaining 1.7 percent.

Boeing fell 1.3 percent after telling 16 airlines flying the 737 MAX jet of a "potential electrical issue." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}