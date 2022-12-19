Wall Street update: S&P 500, Nasdaq fall on rate worries, Tesla struggles after early gains3 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 09:39 PM IST
- Investors now brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation
US stocks edged lower in uncertain trading on Wall Street Monday as traders mulled the Federal Reserve’s path next year after central bank officials vowed to keep raising rates until they’re confident inflation has been subdued.
