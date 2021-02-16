Wall Street update: Stocks opens at record high on stimulus, recovery bets

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Wall Street's main indexes opened at all-time highs on Tuesday, with investors piling into economically sensitive stocks on hopes of more fiscal aid to lift the world's biggest economy from a coronavirus-driven slump.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

