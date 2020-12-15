Wall Street update: US stocks rise on stimulus talks; treasuries drop

US stocks halted the longest slump since September, with investors taking comfort in the vaccine rollout and progress on stimulus talks. Treasuries retreated.

The S&P 500 rebounded from a four-day slide that reached 1.5%, with technology shares again pacing the gain. The 10-year Treasury yield moved above 0.90% as the Federal Reserve began its two-day meeting. The dollar weakened for a second day. Oil advanced with gold.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. climbed after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. added the drugmaker to its conviction buy list. In Europe, Volkswagen AG rallied 5% after the German carmaker’s board eased internal corporate tensions by backing CEO Herbert Diess. Trading was mixed in other markets. Asian stocks fell the most in two weeks.

“The markets really locked into the optimism trade and it’s been heavily discounting bad news and focusing on good news," said Olivia Engel, chief investment officer of active quantitative equity at State Street Global Advisors. “I’m not surprised the market chose to focus more on the good news even as lockdown announcements are coming."

While investors are pricing in optimism about the start of vaccine shots, there’s also ongoing concern over whether a stimulus bill from a bipartisan group of lawmakers will gain traction. The virus continued to rage in the U.S., threatening harsher restrictions across the nation. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio warned that people should be prepared for a full shutdown. European governments are also tightening measures.

“The market is focusing on the light at the end of the tunnel," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank. “There will be short-term volatility as Covid-19 cases jump in parts of the world and growth data is bumpy, but there’s good news for a longer-term outlook."

In Europe, the pound rose and credit markets strengthened as Brexit negotiatiors pushed to reach a final trade deal. Following a weekend of intense diplomatic activity, Michel Barnier, who leads the EU team, said he can see a pathway to a deal -- if the two sides can resolve what he called their significant differences.

Here are some key events coming up:

The Federal Reserve meets Tuesday and Wednesday, with markets widely expecting fresh guidance on its continued asset purchases.

Policy decisions from the Bank of England and central banks in Mexico, Switzerland and Indonesia are due Thursday. Japan and Russia announce decisions Friday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index climbed 0.6% as of 11:44 a.m. in New York.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.1%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index decreased 0.3%.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 0.2%.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dipped 0.1% to 1,130.40.

The euro declined 0.1% to $1.2132.

The British pound climbed 0.5% to $1.3387.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 103.86 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 0.90%.

The yield on two-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 0.12%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell one basis point to -0.63%.

Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.215%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude increased 0.5% to $47.28 a barrel

Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,847.71 an ounce.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

