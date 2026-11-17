Wall Street update: Why Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe's stocks are in focus this week | Q3 earnings latest news

Four of America's largest retail companies — Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe's — are scheduled to announce their third-quarter earnings this week, offering investors fresh insights into consumer spending trends and the health of the US retail sector.

The earnings reports come at a time when American households are facing pressure from elevated living costs and higher fuel expenses. Investors will be watching whether retailers can sustain sales growth while protecting profit margins amid rising operating costs and cautious consumer spending.

Advertisement

The results will also provide an indication of how retailers are positioned ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season, traditionally one of the busiest periods for the industry.

Here is what analysts expect from the four major retailers.

Walmart Q3 earnings Walmart is scheduled to announce its third-quarter results on Thursday, November 19. Analysts expect the retail giant to report revenue of approximately $187.2 billion and adjusted earnings of around $0.64 per share.

The company's previous guidance projected third-quarter net sales growth of 3% to 3.75% in constant currency. Walmart also expected adjusted earnings of $0.62-$0.64 per share and adjusted operating income growth of 2%-4% in constant currency.

However, management cautioned that a change in the timing of Flipkart's Big Billion Days shopping event would reduce third-quarter sales growth by more than one percentage point.

Advertisement

In its fiscal second quarter, Walmart reported revenue of $187.9 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 5.9%. Adjusted earnings stood at $0.81 per share, compared with GAAP earnings of $0.80 per share.

Investors will assess whether the company's retail and digital businesses can maintain their growth momentum.

Home Depot Q3 results Home improvement retailer Home Depot will announce its third-quarter earnings before the US market opens on Tuesday, November 17.

Analysts expect revenue to increase 3.3% year-on-year, compared with growth of 2.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company delivered a stronger performance in the second quarter, reporting revenue of $47.86 billion, an increase of 5.7% from the year-ago period. It also exceeded analysts' revenue expectations.

Investors will be looking for signs of sustained demand for home improvement products, particularly as household budgets remain under pressure.

Advertisement

Target earnings Minnesota-based Target Corporation is scheduled to release its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 18.

Analysts expect diluted earnings of $2.08 per share, representing an increase of 16.9% from $1.78 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Target has exceeded Wall Street's earnings-per-share estimates in each of its previous four quarterly reports.

For the full fiscal year, analysts project earnings of $8.89 per share, up 17.4% from $7.57 in fiscal 2026. Earnings are expected to increase another 6.2% to $9.44 per share in fiscal 2028.

The company's performance will offer investors an indication of whether its profitability improvements can continue amid challenging retail conditions.

Lowe's Q3 earnings Lowe's, headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, will announce its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, November 19.

Advertisement

Analysts expect adjusted earnings of $2.86 per share, down 6.5% from $3.06 in the corresponding quarter last year.

Despite the expected decline, Lowe's has beaten Wall Street's earnings estimates in each of the previous four quarters.

For fiscal 2026, analysts forecast adjusted earnings of $12.25 per share, marginally lower than $12.29 in fiscal 2025. However, earnings are projected to recover and grow 6.1% year-on-year to $13 per share in fiscal 2027.

The upcoming results will help investors assess the outlook for the home improvement sector and the company's ability to sustain profitability.

About the Author Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone o...Read More ✕ Rajendra Saxena With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing.

Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication.

Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes).

Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector.

His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu.

Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.