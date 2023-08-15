US stock market indices ended higher on Monday led by gains in technology stocks that witnessed their best days in two weeks.
US stock market indices ended higher on Monday led by gains in technology stocks that witnessed their best days in two weeks.
The S&P 500 rallied 0.58% to end at 4,489.72 points, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.05% to 13,788.33 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07% higher at 35,307.63.
The S&P 500 rallied 0.58% to end at 4,489.72 points, while the Nasdaq jumped 1.05% to 13,788.33 points. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.07% higher at 35,307.63.
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Rally in S&P 500 and the Nasdaq was led by chipmaker Nvidia shares that surged after a bullish note from Morgan Stanley.
Nvidia share price rallied 7.1%, registering its biggest single-day gain since May 25, when it had jumped 24% on a robust revenue forecast.
"NVIDIA remains our top pick, with a backdrop of the massive shift in spending towards AI, and a fairly exceptional supply-demand imbalance that should persist for the next several quarters," Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note on Monday, Reuters reported.
The rally in Nvidia shares also boosted other megacap growth stocks and lifted the information technology index 1.85% higher.
Among other megacap growth stocks, Alphabet shares gained 1.4%, Amazon.com was up 1.6%, while chipmaker Micron Technology rallied 6.1%.
Meanwhile, Tesla share price declined 1.2% after the electric vehicle (EV) said it had cut prices in China for some Model Y versions.
Hawaiian Electric Industries shares tanked almost 34%, as scrutiny mounted over whether the utility's equipment played any role in deadly wildfires that burnt through the coastal Maui town of Lahaina, Reuters reported.
Going ahead, investors will focus on quarterly earnings from major US retailers including Walmart and Target along with retail sales data for July.
(With inputs from Reuters)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.