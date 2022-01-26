Wall Street: US stocks open higher as market awaits Fed decision

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The good results also shifted attention away from Ukraine after the United States on Tuesday threatened severe sanctions on Russia.
Markets are awaiting a Fed decision later Wednesday expected to spell out the US central bank's roadmap for tightening monetary policy. Worries about the Fed pivot have weighed on stocks throughout 2022 so far.
About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.0 percent at 34,648.02.
The broad-based S&P 500 gained 1.5 percent to 4,419.86, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index jumped 1.9 percent to 13,797.04.
Equities have had a topsy-turvy week so far, overcoming a huge deficit on Monday to finish higher before pulling back on Tuesday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
