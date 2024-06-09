Wall Street week ahead: All eyes on Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions, inflation data
Stronger-than-expected jobs data for May released on Friday has fuelled worries among investors that the Federal Reserve may wait longer to reduce interest rates
The spotlight on Wall Street in the week ahead will be on the US Federal Reserve’s June monetary policy decisions along with consumer inflation data and economic projections.
