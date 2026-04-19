Wall Street Week Ahead: Corporate earnings, geopolitical tensions, key economic data to drive markets

A significant influx of corporate earnings and shifting geopolitical tensions are set to dictate Wall Street’s momentum in the week ahead.

Market participants will be closely monitoring quarterly reports from several industry heavyweights, including electric vehicle maker Tesla, alongside Intel, IBM, Texas Instruments, Boeing, and American Express.

On the macroeconomic front, the week features essential data releases that could influence interest rate expectations. These include the March retail sales report, the University of Michigan’s latest consumer sentiment index, and current home sales figures.

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Geopolitical stability remains a central concern as the standoff over the Strait of Hormuz persists between the United States and Iran. International observers are looking toward the second round of peace talks in Pakistan for a potential resolution.

US President Donald Trump announced Sunday that representatives would be dispatched to Islamabad for negotiations beginning Monday evening. However, the President also renewed threats of strikes on civilian infrastructure should Tehran fail to reach an agreement.

“We’re offering a very fair and reasonable DEAL, and I hope they take it because, if they don’t, the United States is going to knock out every single Power Plant, and every single Bridge, in Iran,” he said in a social media post early Sunday.

This diplomatic push follows Iran’s decision to maintain its closure of shipping lanes in retaliation for a US naval blockade.

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“Ships are awaiting instructions from Iran’s armed forces to determine whether they can pass through the route,” Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday.

Tech Events In the technology sector, major industry events will highlight emerging innovations. Google’s Cloud Next conference is slated for April 22–24, 2026, at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, with a heavy emphasis on enterprise AI, Gemini, and infrastructure updates. Additionally, the Adobe Summit 2026 will run from April 19–22 both online and in Las Vegas, focusing on the latest breakthroughs in artificial intelligence.

US Economic Calendar April 20 (Monday), none scheduled

April 21 (Tuesday), separate data on US retail sales for March, business inventories for February, and pending home sales for March will be released.

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April 22 (Wednesday), none scheduled

April 23 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended April 18, S&P flash US services and S&P flash manufacturing PMIs for April will be released.

April 24 (Friday), consumer sentiment (final) data for April will be declared.

Also Read | Iran US War LIVE: Trump says US reps will be Pakistan on Monday for negotiations

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarter results in the week ahead — Steel Dynamics, GE Aerospace, 3M, Halliburton, United Airlines, Tesla, Philip Morris, IBM, Boeing, Intel, American Express, Blackstone, and P&G.

US Stock Market Last Week US stocks surged on Friday as oil prices dropped back to where they were in the early days of the Iran war.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 84.78 points, or 1.2%, to 7,126.06. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 868.71 points, or 1.8%, to 49,447.43. The Nasdaq Composite rose 365.78 points, or 1.5%, to 24,468.48.

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The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 57.30 points, or 2.1% to 2,776.90.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 309.17 points, or 4.5%. The Dow is up 1,530.86 points, or 3.2%. The Nasdaq is up 1,565.59 points, or 6.8%.