Wall Street Week Ahead - Earnings expectations: All eyes on Meta, Tesla, Netflix, and SpaceX; this survey also in focus

Wall Street investors will turn their attention to quarterly earnings from major companies, including Meta Platforms, Tesla, Netflix and SpaceX, in the week beginning October 19, following recent declines in artificial intelligence (AI)-linked and semiconductor stocks.

The results are expected to offer insights into corporate earnings, consumer demand, AI investments and cash generation. Investors will also monitor key US economic indicators, including manufacturing and services activity, consumer sentiment and pending home sales, for clues about the health of the economy.

Meta earnings forecast Meta Platforms (META) is expected to report quarterly earnings of $6.67 per share, representing an 8% decline from the same period last year, according to Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

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Revenue is projected to reach $63.18 billion, marking year-on-year growth of 23.3%. The consensus earnings-per-share (EPS) estimate has been revised upwards by 1.5% over the past 30 days.

Tesla earnings forecast Tesla, led by Elon Musk, is expected to report its results for the quarter ended September 2026 on October 21, with analysts projecting lower earnings and revenue.

The electric vehicle maker is forecast to post earnings of $0.43 per share, down 14% from the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue is expected to decline 1.1% year on year to $27.79 billion.

Investors will examine the results for indications of vehicle demand, profitability and the company’s near-term growth prospects.

Netflix earnings forecast Netflix is scheduled to announce its quarterly earnings on October 20 after the market closes, with free cash flow (FCF) expected to be a key focus.

Management expects to generate $12.5 billion in free cash flow, despite a decline in the second quarter. Higher taxes associated with a Warner Bros. termination-fee payout contributed to the Q2 decline, prompting expectations of an improvement in third-quarter cash generation.

Analysts forecast Netflix’s revenue will reach $51.22 billion this year.

SpaceX earnings forecast SpaceX is preparing to announce its third-quarter results late Tuesday, marking its second earnings report since going public in June.

Analysts expect earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $12.89 billion.

Investors will look for updates from Elon Musk on Starlink’s expansion, artificial intelligence developments and the company’s launch schedule following the Starship Flight 14 mission last month.

US economic data also on investors’ radar Alongside corporate earnings, investors will monitor several economic releases during the week.

These include the University of Michigan’s final Consumer Sentiment Survey for October, September leading economic indicators, October flash manufacturing and services purchasing managers’ indexes (PMIs), and the September Pending Home Sales Index.