Wall Street week ahead: Earnings from Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms in focus

After last week’s plunge on the Wall Street due to escalating Israel-Hamas conflict and higher treasury yields, investors in the week ahead will try to look for some relief.

The week ahead will see earnings reports from heavyweights such as Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Coca-Cola and Chevron. Investors will also await the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on interest rate on October 26.

Earnings in the week ahead –

Following companies are due to declare their quarter results –

Packaging Corporation of America, Brown & Brown, Microsoft, Alphabet, Visa, Coca-Cola, Texas Instruments, General Electric, Meta Platforms, T-Mobile US, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Boeing, General Dynamics, Amazon.com, Mastercard, Merck & Co., Intel, Altria, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Northrop Grumman, United Parcel Service, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, AbbVie, and Charter Communications.

Corporate events

Qualcomm to hold Snapdragon Summit on October 24.

The week will also see the Women's Wear Daily Apparel & Retail CEO Summit and the Bloomberg Technology Summit.

The Robin Hood conference to be held on October 24-25 in New York. It will feature stock picks and investing discussions.

On Friday, the US stocks closed down on higher treasury yields.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 286.89 points, or 0.86%, at 33,127.28. The S&P 500 lost 53.84 points, or 1.26%, at 4,224.16. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 202.37 points, or 1.53%, at 12,983.81.

For the last week, the Dow was down 1.6%, the S&P 500 fell 2.4% and the Nasdaq slid 3.2%.

The benchmark 10-year treasury yield eased on Friday, a day after crossing 5% for the first time since July 2007.

The US dollar ended flat at 149.87 Japanese yen. The euro rose at $1.0592 from $1.0581.

The US crude oil benchmark for November delivery fell 62 cents at $88.75 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude for December delivery lost 22 cents at $92.16 a barrel.

Natural gas for November delivery fell 6 cents at $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $13.90 at $1,994.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery added 47 cents at $23.50 an ounce.

In overseas stock markets, indices slumped across Europe and Asia.

