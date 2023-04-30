On the Wall Street in the week ahead, US Federal Reserve’s decision on policy rates and some major earnings, including results from Apple on Thursday, are expected to drive the stock markets.

Investors’ keen focus will be on the US Federal Reserve meeting outcome on Wednesday. They anticipate another 25 basis points hike by the US central bank.

On Friday, US stocks ended higher on strong earnings from Exxon and Intel. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16. The S&P 500 gained 34.13 points, or 0.83%, to 4,169.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 84.35 points, or 0.69%, to 12,226.58.

For the month of April, the S&P was up 1.5% while the Dow rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq was barely higher.

The S&P 500 is up 8.6% for the year.

Stocks in transport, semiconductors and small-cap fell in April on economic worries.

US economy grew at a slow annualized rate of 1.1% in the March quarter. Investors fear that the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary tightening could bring on an economic recession.

Data on Thursday showed that consumer spending accelerated in the first quarter.

The US currency strengthened on Friday. The dollar rose to 136.28 Japanese yen from 133.99. The euro fell to $1.1017 from $1.1025.

Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.17 to $79.54 a barrel on Friday. The US crude oil benchmark for June delivery gained $2.02 to $76.78 a barrel.

