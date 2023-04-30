Wall Street week ahead: Fed meet, Apple earnings in focus1 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 10:59 PM IST
For the month of April, the S&P was up 1.5% while the Dow rose 2.5% and the Nasdaq was barely higher
On the Wall Street in the week ahead, US Federal Reserve’s decision on policy rates and some major earnings, including results from Apple on Thursday, are expected to drive the stock markets.
