Wall Street week ahead: Fed meet, Apple earnings in focus

On Friday, US stocks ended higher on strong earnings from Exxon and Intel. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 272 points, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16. The S&P 500 gained 34.13 points, or 0.83%, to 4,169.48. The Nasdaq Composite added 84.35 points, or 0.69%, to 12,226.58.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}