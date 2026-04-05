Wall Street Week Ahead: Focus on inflation reports, crude oil, Federal Reserve minutes

In the week ahead on Wall Street, investors will prioritize several key economic metrics, specifically inflation reports –the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Index and the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
Crude oil will also remain a primary focus following the Sunday decision by eight OPEC members to raise production starting in May. This move comes as prices spike due to the Strait of Hormuz blockade and escalating anxieties surrounding the US-Israel conflict with Iran.
Oil valuations stayed high after a Wednesday speech by President Donald Trump, in which he pledged continued US strikes against Iran and provided no definitive timeline for concluding the Middle East hostilities. Consequently, a barrel of US crude climbed to $111.54.
In other financial news, traders will monitor the Federal Reserve’s May policy minutes, commentary from central bankers, and February’s personal income and expenditure figures.
Additionally, the corporate earnings schedule features quarterly reports from prominent firms such as Delta Air Lines, Constellation Brands, Levi Strauss, and BlackBerry.
The HumanX AI Conference will be held from April 6-9, 2026, in San Francisco. It will feature tech giants including Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet.
April 6 (Monday), ISM Services data for March will be declared.
April 7 (Tuesday), separate data on durable-goods orders for February and consumer credit for February will be released.
April 8 (Wednesday), minutes of Fed's May FOMC meeting will be released.
April 9 (Thursday), separate reports on personal income and spending for February, PCE Index for February, GDP (second revision) for Q4, and initial jobless claims for the week ended April 4 will be issued.
April 10 (Friday), separate data on Consumer Price Index for March, factory orders for February, and consumer sentiment (prelim) for April will be released.
Following companies are due to report quarter results in the week ahead — Levi Strauss, Constellation Brands, Delta Air Lines, Applied Digital, and BlackBerry.
American equities on Thursday recovered from early-session declines to end with marginal gains and close out their first winning week since the start of the Iran war.
The stock markets were closed for Good Friday.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 7.37 points, or 0.1%, to 6,582.69. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.07 points, or 0.1%, to 46,504.67. The Nasdaq Composite rose 38.23 points, or 0.2%, to 21,879.18.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 17.67 points, or 0.7% to 2,530.04.
For the week, the S&P 500 is up 213.84 points, or 3.4%. The Dow is up 1,338.03 points, or 3%. The Nasdaq is up 930.82 points, or 4.4%.
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