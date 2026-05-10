Wall Street Week Ahead: Focus on inflation, retail sales, US-Iran conflict, crude oil

In the week ahead, Wall Street investors will evaluate several pivotal economic indicators, such as inflation and retail sales figures, to assess market health.

The April Consumer Price Index data will likely showcase the inflationary pressure resulting from the active United States-Iran conflict. These statistics will also assist traders in predicting the Federal Reserve's next moves regarding monetary policy.

Subsequent retail sales data will offer further insight into consumer spending habits and the general economic climate.

Additionally, market participants are keeping a sharp eye on Middle Eastern developments following Iran's official response to the American peace proposal.

Also Read | Cargo vessel catches fire near Qatar after drone strike

Despite the current truce, tensions within the Gulf are intensifying. Tehran’s most recent diplomatic reply comes after a string of disruptions that have threatened the tenuous ceasefire established on April 8.

A Sunday drone assault caused a brief fire on a merchant ship near Qatar in the Persian Gulf, representing the newest offensive against regional shipping. Both the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait—nations that have faced Iranian strikes over the last two months—reported intercepting intrusive drones on Sunday.

Crude oil valuations will stay at the forefront of investor concerns due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and data showing a record-breaking drop in worldwide oil reserves. This rapid exhaustion of supply suggests that the danger of severe price surges and fuel scarcities is becoming increasingly imminent. Morgan Stanley analysts calculate that global oil inventories plummeted by approximately 4.8 million barrels daily from March 1 through April 25.

Regarding corporate earnings, heavyweights including Cisco, Alibaba, and Applied Materials are set to disclose their quarterly financial performance. Furthermore, the May 15 deadline for 13F filings is anticipated to influence market shifts, as these documents reveal the investment strategies and holdings of major institutional players from the prior quarter.

US Economic Calendar May 11 (Monday), existing home sales data for April will be declared.

May 12 (Tuesday), separate reports on NFIB optimism index for April, Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, and monthly US federal budget for April will be released.

May 13 (Wednesday), figures for Producer Price Index (PPI) for April will be released.

May 14 (Thursday), separate reports on US retail sales for April and initial jobless claims for the week ended May 9 will be declared.

May 15 (Friday), separate reports on Empire State manufacturing survey for May and industrial production for April will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report quarter results in the week ahead — Simon Property Group, Oklo, Tencent, Cisco, Alibaba, and Applied Materials.

Also Read | CIA says Tehran can withstand barrier for months amid Gulf clashes

US Stock Market Last Week US stocks rose to records on Friday following the latest sign that the nation’s job market is doing better than economists expected.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 61.82 points, or 0.8%, to 7,398.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 49,609.16. The Nasdaq composite rose 440.88 points, or 1.7%, to 26,247.08.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.58 points, or 0.8% to 2,861.21.