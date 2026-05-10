Wall Street Week Ahead: Focus on inflation, retail sales, US-Iran conflict, crude oil

In the week ahead, Wall Street investors will evaluate several pivotal economic indicators, such as inflation and retail sales figures, to assess market health.
The April Consumer Price Index data will likely showcase the inflationary pressure resulting from the active United States-Iran conflict. These statistics will also assist traders in predicting the Federal Reserve's next moves regarding monetary policy.
Subsequent retail sales data will offer further insight into consumer spending habits and the general economic climate.
Additionally, market participants are keeping a sharp eye on Middle Eastern developments following Iran's official response to the American peace proposal.
Despite the current truce, tensions within the Gulf are intensifying. Tehran’s most recent diplomatic reply comes after a string of disruptions that have threatened the tenuous ceasefire established on April 8.
A Sunday drone assault caused a brief fire on a merchant ship near Qatar in the Persian Gulf, representing the newest offensive against regional shipping. Both the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait—nations that have faced Iranian strikes over the last two months—reported intercepting intrusive drones on Sunday.
Crude oil valuations will stay at the forefront of investor concerns due to the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and data showing a record-breaking drop in worldwide oil reserves. This rapid exhaustion of supply suggests that the danger of severe price surges and fuel scarcities is becoming increasingly imminent. Morgan Stanley analysts calculate that global oil inventories plummeted by approximately 4.8 million barrels daily from March 1 through April 25.
Regarding corporate earnings, heavyweights including Cisco, Alibaba, and Applied Materials are set to disclose their quarterly financial performance. Furthermore, the May 15 deadline for 13F filings is anticipated to influence market shifts, as these documents reveal the investment strategies and holdings of major institutional players from the prior quarter.
May 11 (Monday), existing home sales data for April will be declared.
May 12 (Tuesday), separate reports on NFIB optimism index for April, Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April, and monthly US federal budget for April will be released.
May 13 (Wednesday), figures for Producer Price Index (PPI) for April will be released.
May 14 (Thursday), separate reports on US retail sales for April and initial jobless claims for the week ended May 9 will be declared.
May 15 (Friday), separate reports on Empire State manufacturing survey for May and industrial production for April will be released.
Following companies are due to report quarter results in the week ahead — Simon Property Group, Oklo, Tencent, Cisco, Alibaba, and Applied Materials.
US stocks rose to records on Friday following the latest sign that the nation’s job market is doing better than economists expected.
On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 61.82 points, or 0.8%, to 7,398.93. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 12.19 points, or less than 0.1%, to 49,609.16. The Nasdaq composite rose 440.88 points, or 1.7%, to 26,247.08.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 21.58 points, or 0.8% to 2,861.21.
For the week, the S&P 500 is up 168.81 points, or 2.3%. The Dow is up 109.89 points, or 0.2%. The Nasdaq is up 1,132.63 points, or 4.5%.
With a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades at the highest levels of financial journalism, Rajendra Kumar Saxena stands as a cornerstone of the editorial leadership team at Livemint.com. In his current capacity as Content Editor, he is responsible for managing the comprehensive editorial lifecycle of the publication. His role is multifaceted, encompassing the strategic selection of high-impact stories, original reporting, and meticulous editing. <br> Furthermore, Rajendra is instrumental in executing a sophisticated Search Engine Optimization (SEO)-driven content strategy, ensuring that the platform's digital content reaches a global audience while maintaining the highest standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy prior to publication. <br> Rajendra’s professional journey is characterized by a profound expertise in a wide array of critical sectors. His analytical depth covers global economics, commodities, and stock market dynamics (across both Indian and United States landscapes). <br> Beyond the financial markets, he possesses a keen understanding of political affairs, banking and finance, foreign affairs, and the rapidly evolving technology sector. <br> His eighteen years journey in financial and business journalism includes a significant tenure at Financialexpress.com and freelance contributions to The Hindu. <br> Currently based in Delhi, Rajendra holds a Master of Journalism degree from the prestigious Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC). His blend of academic rigor and decades of on-the-ground experience makes him a leading voice in navigating the complexities of today’s financial world.
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