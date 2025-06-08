Wall Street week ahead: Focus on inflation, US-China trade talks, Apple event

Wall Street investors in the week ahead are likely to focus on key inflation data and the trade talks between the United States and Chinese officials.

Aiming to de-escalate the trade war, US and Chinese officials, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer, and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, are set to meet on Monday in London.

In terms of economic data, market participant will receive data for the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index.

Next week’s earnings season will see big companies such as Oracle, Adobe, and GameStop declare their quarterly results.

A major tech event is also scheduled to be held in the week ahead.

Apple’s WWDC 2025, that will begin on Monday, is expected to feature some key announcements and a first look at new updates for iOS, watchOS, visionOS, macOS, iPadOS, and tvOS.

Economic Calendar On June 9 (Monday), a report on wholesale inventories for April will be released.

On June 10 (Tuesday), data on NFIB Optimism Index for May will be declared.

On June 11 (Wednesday), a report on Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May will be released.

On June 12 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended June 7 and Producer Price Index (PPI) for May will be declared.

On June 13 (Friday), a preliminary report on consumer sentiment for June will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report first quarter results in the week ahead — Casey's General Stores, Calavo Growers, Lakeland Industries, GameStop, J. M. Smucker, United Natural Foods, GitLab, Oracle, Chewy, SailPoint, Adobe, and Lovesac.

Markets Last Week US stock indices closed higher on Friday following a better-than-expected report on the jobs market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 442.88 points, or 1.05%, to 42,762.62, the S&P 500 gained 61.02 points, or 1.03%, to 6,000.32 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 231.50 points, or 1.20%, to 19,529.95.

For the week, the S&P gained 1.5%, the Dow rose 1.17% and Nasdaq 2.18% up.

In May, US employers slowed their hiring but still added a solid 139,000 jobs amid uncertainty over US President Donald Trump’s trade war.