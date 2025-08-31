Wall Street week ahead: Focus on labor market, manufacturing PMI, auto sales, tech earnings

Wall Street in the holiday-shortened week ahead will see several economic data including non-farm payrolls report for August.

Advertisement

The US stock market will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

The labor market will be in spotlight, with updates on private sector employment and job openings slated to be released in the first week of September.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had recently signaled that the central bank may cut its key interest rate at the September monetary policy meeting, amid signs of sluggishness in the job market.

Also Read | Dept of Defense to become Dept of War? Report says White House mulling change

July's non-farm payrolls data suggested hiring has slowed sharply since this spring.

The week will also see earnings reports from major tech companies, namely Salesforce, Hewlett Packard, and chipmaker Broadcom.

Economic Calendar On September 1 (Monday) Labor Day holiday.

On September 2 (Tuesday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI for August and ISM manufacturing for August

Advertisement

On September 3 (Wednesday), separate reports on job openings for July, factory orders for July, Fed Beige Book, and TBA Auto sales for August will be released.

On September 4 (Thursday), separate reports on ADP employment for August, initial jobless claims for the week ended August 30, US productivity (revision) Q2, US trade deficit for July, S&P final US services PMI for August, and ISM services for August will be released.

Senate Banking nomination hearing for Stephen Miran to be Fed governor is scheduled.

Also Read | Morgan Stanley Asks Federal Reserve to Cut Capital Requirement

On September 5 (Friday), data on US employment and unemployment rate for August will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Zscaler, Signet Jewelers, Salesforce, Figma, Hewlett Packard, Dollar Tree, Macy's, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica, and DocuSign.

Advertisement

Markets Last Week US stocks fell on Friday as investors parsed inflation data showing tariffs have started feeding intoconsumerprices.

The S&P 500 declined 0.64% to end at 6,460.26 points. The Nasdaq fell 1.15% to 21,455.55 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20% to 45,544.88 points.

For the month, the S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow rose 3.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.6%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.21%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury slipped to 3.62% from 3.63%.

Oil prices dropped on Friday on weaker demand in the US.

Brent crude futures for October delivery ended at $68.12 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.73%. West Texas Intermediate crude futures closed at $64.01, down 59 cents, or 0.91%.

Advertisement

Gold prices surged on Friday on weaker US dollar, with the spot gold rising 1% to $3,451.48 an ounce.Wall Street in the holiday-shortened week ahead will see several economic data including non-farm payrolls report for August.

The US stock market will be closed on Monday for the Labor Day holiday.

The labor market will be in spotlight, with updates on private sector employment and job openings slated to be released in the first week of September.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell had recently signaled that the central bank may cut its key interest rate at the September monetary policy meeting, amid signs of sluggishness in the job market.

July's non-farm payrolls data suggested hiring has slowed sharply since this spring.

Advertisement

The week will also see earnings reports from major tech companies, namely Salesforce, Hewlett Packard, and chipmaker Broadcom.

Economic Calendar On September 1 (Monday) Labor Day holiday.

On September 2 (Tuesday), separate reports on S&P final US manufacturing PMI for August and ISM manufacturing for August

On September 3 (Wednesday), separate reports on job openings for July, factory orders for July, Fed Beige Book, and TBA Auto sales for August will be released.

On September 4 (Thursday), separate reports on ADP employment for August, initial jobless claims for the week ended August 30, US productivity (revision) Q2, US trade deficit for July, S&P final US services PMI for August, and ISM services for August will be released.

Senate Banking nomination hearing for Stephen Miran to be Fed governor is scheduled.

Advertisement

On September 5 (Friday), data on US employment and unemployment rate for August will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Zscaler, Signet Jewelers, Salesforce, Figma, Hewlett Packard, Dollar Tree, Macy's, Broadcom, Lululemon Athletica, and DocuSign.

Markets Last Week US stocks fell on Friday as investors parsed inflation data showing tariffs have started feeding intoconsumerprices.

The S&P 500 declined 0.64% to end at 6,460.26 points. The Nasdaq fell 1.15% to 21,455.55 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.20% to 45,544.88 points.

For the month, the S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow rose 3.2% and the Nasdaq added 1.6%.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.23% from 4.21%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury slipped to 3.62% from 3.63%.

Advertisement

Oil prices dropped on Friday on weaker demand in the US.

Brent crude futures for October delivery ended at $68.12 a barrel, down 50 cents, or 0.73%. West Texas Intermediate crude futures closed at $64.01, down 59 cents, or 0.91%.