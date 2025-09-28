Wall Street week ahead: Focus on non-farm payrolls, S&P manufacturing PMI, Nike earnings

Wall Street is set for a busy week with a plethora of economic data releases scheduled. The primary focus for market participants will centre on the September non-farm payrolls report and the August job openings numbers.

Advertisement

Beyond these key employment figures, traders will be closely monitoring releases covering S&P final manufacturing and services PMIs, consumer confidence figures, TBA Auto sales data, and pending home sales.

On the corporate calendar, investors also have earnings to anticipate, most notably the quarterly results from the world's largest shoe company, Nike.

Economic Calendar On September 29 (Monday), a report on pending home sales for August will be released.

On September 30 (Tuesday), separate reports on S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) for July, Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) for September, job openings for August, and consumer confidence for September will be released.

On October 1 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for September, construction spending for August, S&P final US manufacturing PMI for September, ISM manufacturing for September, and TBA Auto sales for September will be released.

Advertisement

On October 2 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended September 26 and factory orders for August will be released.

On October 3 (Friday), separate reports on US employment report for September, S&P final US services PMI for September, and ISM services for September.

Also Read | Buy or sell: Sumeet Bagadia recommends three stocks to buy on Monday

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Carnival Corp., Jefferies Financial, IDT, Nike, Paychex, Lamb Weston Holdings, Acuity Inc., Conagra Brands, Cal-Maine, Rezolve AI, and AngioDynamics, Inc.

Markets Last Week US stocks ended higher on Friday after mostly in-line inflation data.

The Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures index report for August showed inflation behaving as expected while personal income and consumer spending surprised to the upside.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 299.97 points, or 0.65%, to 46,247.29, the S&P 500 gained 38.98 points, or 0.59%, to 6,643.70 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 99.37 points, or 0.44%, to 22,484.07.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.2%, the S&P 500 was down 0.3% and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%.