Wall Street Week Ahead: Focus on Nvidia earnings, wholesale inflation, US-Iran tensions

Following the Supreme Court’s Friday ruling that invalidated President Donald Trump’s extensive tariff initiatives, Wall Street’s focus in the week ahead shifts to the quarterly earnings of semiconductor powerhouse Nvidia.

Investors are poised to scrutinize Nvidia’s fourth quarter performance, particularly as concerns arise regarding capital expenditure trends among major technology firms within the artificial intelligence (AI) sector.

Beyond Nvidia, the financial calendar features reports from other industry leaders, including Salesforce, Intuit, and Zoom Communications.

Market participants will also be evaluating critical economic data, specifically wholesale inflation figures for January, consumer confidence metrics for February, and the February Chicago PMI report.

On the geopolitical front, traders are monitoring rising tensions between the United States and Iran. Sentiment has been affected by reports suggesting Washington could authorize military action against Tehran as early as the beginning of the week. President Trump recently indicated that a limited strike is under consideration, following an earlier order to bolster naval forces in the Middle East to pressure Iran into renegotiating its nuclear constraints.

US Economic Calendar On February 23 (Monday), data on factory orders for December will be declared.

On February 24 (Tuesday), separate reports on S&P Case-Shiller home price index (20 cities) for December, wholesale inventories for December, and consumer confidence for February will be released.

On February 25 (Wednesday), None

On February 26 (Thursday), data on initial jobless claims for the week ended February 21 will be released.

On February 27 (Friday), separate reports on Producer Price Index (delayed) for January, construction spending (delayed) for November & December, and Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) for February will be released.

Q4 Earnings Following companies are due to report fourth quarter results in the week ahead — Dominion Energy, Home Depot, HP Inc., Salesforce, Nvidia, Zoom Communications, Intuit, Baidu, and Berkshire Hathaway.

US Stock Market Last Week US stock indices closed higher on Friday after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

Trading was tentative across markets after the ruling and after Trump pledged to put tariffs on other countries using other avenues.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 47.62 points, or 0.7%, to 6,909.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 230.81 points, or 0.5%, to 49,625.97. The Nasdaq Composite rose 203.34 points, or 0.9%, to 22,886.07.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 1.31 points, less than 0.1%, to 2,663.78.

For the week, the S&P 500 is up 73.34 points, or 1.1%. The Dow is up 125.04 points, or 0.3%. The Nasdaq is up 339.40 points, or 1.5%.