Wall Street week ahead: Focus on Q1 GDP, jobs data, PCE inflation, earnings from Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms

Wall Street investors in the week ahead will have plenty of economic data and quarter results from four of the seven magnificent companies.

Amid uncertainty over tariffs battle between the United States and China, market participants will closely watch key economic data including GDP numbers for first quarter, consumer spending for March, Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for March, manufacturing reports for April, and jobs data for April.

US President Donald Trump said in an interview published on Friday that tariff negotiations were under way with China, but Beijing denied any talks were taking place.

On earnings front, quarter results from Apple, Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon, Honeywell, and Pfizer will garner traders’ attention.

Economic Calendar On April 29 (Tuesday), separate reports on advanced US trade balance in goods for March, S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index (20 cities) for February, Consumer Confidence for April, and job openings for March will be released.

On April 30 (Wednesday), separate reports on ADP employment for April, GDP for first quarter (Q1), Employment Cost Index for Q1, Chicago Business Barometer (PMI) for April, consumer spending for March, personal income for March, PCE index for March, and pending home sales for March will be declared.

On May 1 (Thursday), separate reports on S&P final manufacturing PMI for April, ISM Manufacturing for April, and TBA Auto sales for April will be unveiled.

On May 2 (Friday), data on US non-farm payrolls for April, unemployment rate for April, and factory orders for March will be released.

Earnings Following companies are due to report first quarter earnings in the week ahead — Waste Management, Roper Technologies, Domino's Pizza, Visa, Coca-Cola, Honeywell, Pfizer, Spotify, Starbucks. Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Qualcomm, Caterpillar, Apple, Amazon, Eli Lilly, Mastercard, McDonald's, Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Cigna, and Apollo Global Management.

Markets Last Week US stock indices gained on Friday, buoyed by technology-related shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.10 points, or 0.05%, to 40,113.50, the S&P 500 gained 40.44 points, or 0.74%, to 5,525.21 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 216.90 points, or 1.26%, to 17,382.94.

The US dollar rose 0.67% against the yen at 143.555, while the euro fell 0.11% to $1.1377.