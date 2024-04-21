Wall Street week ahead: Focus on US GDP data, earnings from Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla
The US GDP data for first quarter will be released on April 25, followed by Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge PCE index data on April 26
On Wall Street in the week ahead, the focus of stock market investors will be on the first quarter (Q1) US GDP data, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge – the PCE (personal consumption expenditures) index, and quarterly financial results from Microsoft, Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Tesla.
