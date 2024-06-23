Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye Fed’s preferred PCE inflation, personal income data
Among the other crucial data, the second revised estimate of first quarter GDP (gross domestic product) growth and May home sales numbers are due in the week ahead
Wall Street investors in the week ahead will be eyeing the US Federal Reserve preferred inflation gauge - PCE, and the personal income and spending data.
