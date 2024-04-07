Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye inflation data, Fed minutes after strong March jobs report
The inflation reading -- consumer price index (CPI) – for March and the minutes of Fed’s March FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released on April 10
On Wall Street in the week ahead, investors’ major focus would be on inflation data for March and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March monetary policy meeting.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message