On Wall Street in the week ahead, investors’ major focus would be on inflation data for March and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s March monetary policy meeting.

Following last week’s strong jobs report that dented interest rate cut odds, investors will closely watch the consumer prices data and the Fed minutes for clues about the Fed’s rate cut plans in the year ahead.

US employers added a strong 303,000 workers to their payrolls in March, according to a government report.

Economic events

The inflation reading -- consumer price index (CPI) – for March and the minutes of Fed’s March FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting will be released on April 10 (Wednesday).

The producer price index (PPI) data for March is slated to be released on April 11 (Thursday).

April 12 (Friday) will see the release of import price index (IPI) data for March and a preliminary report on consumer sentiment for April.

Earnings

The week will also see the start of the first quarter earnings season. Following companies are due to report quarterly earnings in the week ahead— Lotus Technology, Neogen, PriceSmart, Tilray Brands, Delta Air Lines, Applied Digital, Rent the Runway, Constellation Brands, CarMax, Fastenal, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, BlackRock, and Citigroup.

US markets last week

On Friday, US stocks closed higher on strong jobs report.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 rose 0.96 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.09 per cent.

The US dollar rose to 151.57 yen from 151.21 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0834 from $1.0851.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 4.40 per cent. The 2-year yield rose to 4.75%.

The benchmark US crude oil for May delivery added 32 cents to $86.91 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude for June delivery gained 52 cents to $91.17 per barrel.

Gold for June delivery rose $36.90 to $2,345.40 per ounce. Silver for May delivery added 25 cents to $27.50 per ounce.

