Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye inflation, retail sales, Trump-Putin meet

Wall Street in the week ahead will see key economic data and a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Advertisement

In economic calendar, market participants will closely watch the two inflation reports – the Consumer Price Index and the Producer Price Index, and retail sales data.

Also Read | NATO Chief Sees Ukrainian Land on the Table as Trump Meets Putin

The investors and Federal Reserve policymakers will keep a close eye on the economic data for any effects of Trump's tariffs on inflation.

Friday will see the scheduled meeting between Trump and Putin.

Earlier, the US president had expressed hope that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine could be near. It could involve "some swapping of territories" between the two warring nations.

Economic Calendar On August 12 (Tuesday), separate reports on NFIB optimism index for July and Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July will be released.

Advertisement

On August 14 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended August 9 and Producer Price Index (PPI) for July will be released.

On August 15 (Friday), separate reports on US retail sales for July, Empire State manufacturing survey for August, Import Price Index for July, industrial production for July, and consumer sentiment (prelim) for August will be released.

Also Read | Dalal Street week ahead: 5 key factors that will drive the market

Earnings Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — AMC Entertainment, Barrick Mining, Oklo, Plug Power, CoreWeave, eToro, Paysafe, Cisco, Alvotech, Alibaba, Applied Materials, Flowers Foods, and So-Young International.

Markets Last Week US stocks closed higher on Friday with the Nasdaq hitting a record closing high as technology-related shares, including Apple, surged.

Advertisement

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 206.97 points, or 0.47%, to 44,175.61, the S&P 500 gained 49.45 points, or 0.78%, to 6,389.45 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 207.32 points, or 0.98%, to 21,450.02.

For the week, the S&P 500 rose 2.4%, the Dow gained 1.3% and the Nasdaq climbed 3.9%.