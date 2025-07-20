Wall Street week ahead: Investors eye Q2 earnings from Tesla, Google, Intel, General Motors, and Jerome Powell’s speech

The economic calendar next week will be fairly light, with market participants to receive data on existing home sales, initial jobless claims, and S&P Global's flash services and manufacturing PMIs

Rajendra Saxena
Published20 Jul 2025, 10:36 PM IST
US stocks ended mixed on Friday amid a Financial Times report indicating US President Donald Trump was pushing for steep new tariffs on European Union products. AP
US stocks ended mixed on Friday amid a Financial Times report indicating US President Donald Trump was pushing for steep new tariffs on European Union products. AP

Wall Street investors’ major focus in the week ahead will be on the second quarter earnings from some of the big American companies.

Electric vehicle giant Tesla, IT behemoth Google-parent Alphabet, Coca-Cola, Intel, Verizon, General Motors, and IBM are scheduled to declare their earnings.

The economic calendar next week will be fairly light, with market participants to receive data on existing home sales, initial jobless claims, and S&P Global's flash services and manufacturing PMIs.

Also Read | Indian-origin CEO who raised $92 million shares tip for new entrepreneurs

The traders will also closely monitor Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech at a conference for clues on the US central bank’s monetary policy ahead.

Economic Calendar

On July 21 (Monday), a report on US leading economic indicators for June will be released.

On July 22 (Tuesday), Fed Chair Powell is slated to give opening remarks at a banking conference.

On July 23 (Wednesday), data on existing home sales for June will be released.

On July 24 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended July 19, S&P flash US services PMI for July, S&P flash manufacturing PMI for July, and new home sales for June will be released.

On July 25 (Friday), data on durable-goods orders for June will be released.

Earnings

Following companies are due to report second quarter results in the week ahead — Verizon, Domino's Pizza, Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Lockheed Martin, General Motors, Alphabet, Tesla, IBM, AT&T, Blackstone, Honeywell, Intel, Nasdaq, Phillips 66, and Centene.

Also Read | Dow Jones hits back at Trump’s $10 Billion suit: ‘Confidence in our reporting’

Markets Last Week

US stocks ended mixed on Friday amid a Financial Times report indicating US President Donald Trump was pushing for steep new tariffs on European Union products.

The report said the Trump administration was eyeing a minimum tariff of between 15% and 20% in any deal with the EU.

The S&P 500 fell 0.57 points, or 0.01%, to 6,296.79, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 10.01 points, or 0.05%, to 20,895.66. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 142.30 points, or 0.32%, to 44,342.19.

For the week, the S&P 500 added 0.59%, the Nasdaq gained 1.5%, and the Dow slipped 0.07%.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsWall Street week ahead: Investors eye Q2 earnings from Tesla, Google, Intel, General Motors, and Jerome Powell’s speech
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.