Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors eye retail sales, inflation, jobs data, Q4 earnings

Following the Dow Jones surpassing the historic 50,000 mark for the first time this past Friday, Wall Street prepares for a week packed with vital economic indicators and corporate earnings.

Market participants are increasingly shifting their focus toward more affordable, small-cap stocks while weighing the potential risks associated with high-valued AI hyperscalers.

On the economic data front, investors will be paying close attention to rescheduled December retail sales, the highly significant January consumer price inflation report, January employment figures, and housing market data for the same period.

In earnings calendar, the market is set to receive fourth quarter performance updates from several influential companies, most notably Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, Cisco, Ford, AstraZeneca, and Applied Materials.

Bitcoin is also expected to stay in the spotlight after once again becoming a top choice for high-stakes speculative investors. On Friday, the cryptocurrency achieved its most significant rally in nearly three years, recovering the vast majority of the value lost during Thursday’s crypto market collapse. That crash had previously pulled the asset down by over 50% from its record high in October.

Bitcoin had climbed as much as 13%, reaching a price of $71,469 on Friday.

US Economic Calendar On February. 9 (Monday), None.

On February 10 (Tuesday), separate reports on NFIB optimism index for January, Employment Cost Index for fourth quarter, Import Price Index (delayed report) for December, US retail sales (delayed report) for December, and Business inventories (delayed report) for November will be released.

On February 11 (Wednesday), separate reports on US employmen report for January, US unemployment rate for January, and monthly US federal budget will be released.

On February 12 (Thursday), separate reports on initial jobless claims for the week ended February 7 and existing home sales for January will be released.

On February 13 (Friday), official data on Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January will be released.

Q4 Earnings Following companies are due to report fourth quarter results in the week ahead — ON Semiconductor, Loews, Coca-Cola, AstraZeneca, Gilead, Ford, McDonald's, Cisco, T-Mobile US, TotalEnergies SE, Applied Materials, and British American Tobacco.

US Stock Market Last Week Major US stock indices rallied on Friday, as technology stocks recovered much of their losses from earlier rout.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 133.90 points, or 2%, to 6,932.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1,206.95 points, or 2.5%, to 50,115.67. The Nasdaq composite rose 490.63 points, or 2.2%, to 23,031.21.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 92.69 points, or 3.6%, to 2,670.34.

For the week, the S&P 500 edged down 6.73 points, or 0.1%. The Dow rose 1,223.20 points, or 2.5%. The Nasdaq was down 430.60 points, or 1.8%.