In the week ahead on the Wall Street, investors will focus on big earnings reports that include Apple, Merck, Pfizer, Caterpillar, and Amazon, and economic data that include jobs report for July.

The July jobs report is slated to be released on August 4. The week will also see reports on construction spending, US manufacturing PMI and factory orders.

Over the next five trading days, almost a third of the S&P 500 companies are due to release their earnings.

Investors can track following companies for earnings-- Arista Networks, Yum China, Tenet Healthcare , Western Digital,Merck, Pfizer, Advanced Micro Devices, Caterpillar, Starbucks, Uber, Altria, CVS Health, Shopify, PayPal, Kraft Heinz, MetLife, Humana, Skillz, Joby Aviation, Apple, Amazon, Amgen, Anheuser-Busch InBev, ConocoPhillips, Booking Holdings, Opendoor Technologies, Wayfair, Enbridge, Dominion Energy, Magna International, Nikola, and fuboTV.

Corporate events next week

Amazon has scheduled AWS Summit events in Taipei, Taiwan and Sao Paulo, Brazil during the week.

Datadog will hold its two-day DASH annual conference on August 2-3.

The US automaker Fisker will provide a first look at its future product portfolio at its inaugural Product Vision Day event on August 3.

On Friday, US stocks rallied following more encouraging profit reports.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to its highest close in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 176 points, or 0.5%. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9%.

The yield on the 10-year treasury on Friday fell to 3.95% from 4.00% late Thursday. The 2-year treasury fell to 4.87% from 4.92%.

The US dollar on Friday rose to 141.00 Japanese yen from 139.35. The euro rose to $1.1023 from $1.0975.

US crude oil benchmark for September delivery rose 49 cents to $80.58 a barrel on Friday. Brent crude for September delivery rose 75 cents to $84.99 a barrel.

Gold for August delivery rose $14.70 to $1,960.40 an ounce on Friday. Silver for September delivery rose 13 cents to $24.50 an ounce.