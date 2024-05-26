Wall Street week ahead: Investors’ focus on Fed preferred inflation gauge - core PCE index
The US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index for April will be released on May 31 (Friday)
In the holiday-shortened week ahead on Wall Street, focus of investors will be on the US Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge - the core personal consumption expenditure (PCE) price index, and few major earnings that include Dell, Best Buy, and Costco.
